Hindu outfits oppose green paint on walls of K’taka railway station

Hindu organisations on Tuesday opposed the green paint on the walls of the Kalaburagi railway station and gave a deadline to the authorities to remove it.

The organisations have warned that if the green colour was not removed within 15 days, the total railway station would be painted in saffron colour. The authorities have taken up the painting work of the front portion of the railway station.

Currently, two walls of the railway station have been painted in green colour. Hindu Jagaran Vedike activists staged a protest in the premises of the railway station and raised slogans against the authorities. They maintained that this was being done to appease the minority community.

Lakshmikantha Sadhwi, a Hindu activist stated that the railway station “building must be painted with any colour other than green. The yellow and red colours of the Kannada flag could also be used. Otherwise, the railway building will be painted with saffron colour”.

The railway authorities have stopped the painting work following the opposition and protest. They have also got another layer painted on the present green colour.

The authorities maintained that the painting was taken up on the orders of higher authorities. The painting was done based on the suggestion of architects. Satyanarayana Desai, a staffer at the Kalaburagi railway station said they will discuss getting the railway station painted in another colour and then make a decision.

