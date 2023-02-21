A Mahapanchayat of different Hindu organisations was held in Manesar, Gurugram on Tuesday in support of Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, who is one of the prime suspects wanted in the Bhiwani murder case.

In the incident, which took place in Loharu in Bhiwani (Haryana), two youths from Bharatpur (Rajasthan) – Junaid and Nasir – were allegedly burnt alive on February 16.

During the Mahapanchayat, it was decided that alleged cow vigilante Monu Manesar is innocent and they will not allow him to be arrested.

The Hindu groups also decided that they will not allow the police to enter the Manesar area and if Monu was arrested, they will block traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

On Tuesday, when the people of Mahapanchayat came to know that the Rajasthan Police have reached Monu’s house in Manesar to serve a legal notice, they also reached the house. But by then, the police team had left the spot.

The Mahapanchayat also urged the Haryana government to support Monu Manesar and ensure that he is not arrested.

During the Mahapanchyat, it was announced that Monu Manesar is not at fault and he is being framed. Monu has been described as a cow protector as well as ‘Hindu pride’ in the Mahapanchyat.

Meanwhile, Haryana as well as Rajasthan Police have not been able to arrest Monu Manesar, the main suspect in the Bhiwani case.

The Rajasthan police has registered a case against five accused including Monu Manesar.

People involved in the Mahapanchayat said “Monu is a cow vigilante and due to his efforts, incidents of cow smuggling have stopped in the area. It was announced in the Mahapanchayat that Monu is innocent and he is being implicated in this case.”

Along with this, people have also come in favour of another accused in the case, Shrikant Pandit.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations took part in the Mahapanchayat.

Describing the FIR lodged against five youths, including Monu Manesar, in the ongoing Hindu Mahapanchayat in Manesar as false, demand has been made to withdraw the action.

On Monday, a protest march was also held in Manesar in support of Monu. A protest was also held against the Rajasthan government.

Monu Manesar is the district convenor of the Bajrang Dal in Gurugram. He is associated with the Goraksha Dal – a unit under the Bajrang Dal.

He is extremely active in the Mewat area, which is notorious for cattle smugglling. Monu is on run aftre his name cropped up in the Bhiwani murder case.

