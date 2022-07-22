The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on the head of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of Khalistan Task Force, in connection with a case pertaining to the killing of a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar in January last year.

“Nijjar is wanted by the NIA in the conspiracy hatched by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operating under Nijjar, to kill a Hindu priest at Jalandhar. Nijjar is presently residing in Canada and is the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Nijjar is also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of Sikhs for Justice in India. Any information pertaining to the above absconding accused leading to his arrest or apprehension, may be shared with us,” an agency official said.

The case pertains to attack on priest Kamaldeep Sharma at village Bhar Singh Pura, Phillaur, Jalandhar by Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal and Ram Singh alias Sona on the directions of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh and Nijjar.

The case was initially registered on January 31, 2021 by Punjab Police and the probe taken over by the NIA on October 8, 2021.

A charge sheet against Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljeet Sharma, and Ram Singh was filed before special NIA court at Mohali earlier this month.

