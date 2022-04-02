Some unidentified people pasted a poster outside the US Embassy in the national capital following which the Delhi Police registered a case against unknown persons, an official said on Saturday.

The poster read: “UNRELIABLE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. STOP BULLYING INDIA. We do not need U… USA needs India against China. We are proud of all our disciplined and brave Indian forces. Jai Jawan Jai Bharat.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said an information was received at around 10.15 p.m. on Friday about the said incident after which the police registered an FIR under section 3 (Penalty for defacement of property) of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

According to section 3 of DPDP Act, whoever defaces any property in public view by writing or marking with ink, chalk, paint or any other material except for the purpose of indicating the name and address of the owner or occupier of such property, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees, or with both.

The DCP further informed that technical surveillance is underway to catch the culprit.

The poster, which was stuck on a sign board near gate No 7 of the US Embassy, had a logo of Hindu Sena above it. The organisation also confirmed it through Twitter.

The national president of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, tweeted two posters of which one was the same as pasted outside the US Embassy while the other one urged Indian Americans to stop funding and supporting ‘democrat warmongers’.

“Dear Indian Americans and Indian Citizens. Time to serve your motherland. Stop funding and supporting democrat warmongers. Biden Administration bullys dangerous to Indian interests. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” the another poster tweeted by Gupta read.

20220402-120202