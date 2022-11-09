The ruling BJP in Karnataka has decided to launch a big agitation all over the state over the Hindu word origin row.

According to the insiders in the state BJP unit, direction has been given to launch agitations in all the district headquarters.

The directions have also been given to lodge a police complaint demanding action against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Secretary Satish Jarkiholi for hurting the feelings of Hindus.

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations and progressive thinkers have started a campaign to support Satish Jarkiholi and were carrying out a campaign on social media. When the ruling BJP intensifies the agitation, there is all possibility of the Dalit organisations coming on to the streets, sources said.

Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, a staunch RSS man, had stated that the Congress party should pay a heavy price for the statement. “The youth should come on to the streets. They should show that whenever Hinduism is insulted and the foundation of the nation is questioned, they will not hesitate to protest,” he stated.

BJP sources said that the party has got an issue connected to Hindutva on a silver platter and they want to utilize it to maximum extent ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in less than six months.

The BJP has instructed all its MLAs, MPs and leaders to carry out protests on a big scale. They have also been told to rake up issues like adding ‘Gandhi’ as the family name by former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, celebration of Tipu Jayanti by the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah and attempts of Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for installing the largest statue of Jesus Christ in Asia in his constituency.

After the speeches, the procession is to head to the office of Superintendent of Police of respective districts and a criminal case against Satish Jarkiholi is to be lodged, sources said.

Meanwhile, Satish Jarkiholi, who is considered as a tall leader, challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to set up a committee to probe whether he had said anything wrong.

Jarkiholi further stated that he did not want any support from the Congress party to defend his statements. State Congress President Shivakumar has reacted that the statements by Jarkiholi were made on personal level. Jarkiholi himself clarified that he had made the statements on a different platform and there was no connection with the party.

The Jarkiholi family enjoys the support of backward classes and Dalits throughout the state. Three brothers, BJP MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi and Congress legislator Satish Jarkiholi have been accused of running a ‘republic’ in Belagavi district.

Winning elections is not a task for them and national parties, BJP and Congress, are dependent on them to a large extent. Among Jarkiholi brothers, Satish Jarkiholi has a special place.

He is striving to eradicate blind beliefs in society by making an example of himself. Satish Jarkiholi had slept in burial grounds on full moon day many times to show that there are no demons or spirits.

Satish Jarkiholi attacks Hinduism often on public platforms. While reacting to the controversy Satish Jarkiholi remained defiant and stated that talking truth has become a crime. “Giving justice to the oppressed classes is also a crime,” he said.

Satish Jarkiholi stoked a controversy by stating that the word ‘Hindu’ is not Indian. He further stated the word is “Persian”.

Addressing a gathering at a function at Nippani town by Manava Bandhutva Vedike on Sunday, he questioned the connection between India and Persia? “Hindu is not an Indian word at all. That is Persian. How the word ‘Hindu’ went on to become ours needs to be debated,” Satish Jarkiholi stated.

“The word is Persian belonging to Iran, Iraq and Kazakhstan. When things are like this, how can it become Indian? Look up in WhatsApp, Wikipedia, the word has arrived from Persia, it is not yours (addressing gathering),” he maintained.

“Why is the word glorified? Why is it being glorified? This is not your word. If you know the meaning of this word, you will be ashamed. The word Hindu means dirty. I am not telling this, a swamiji is telling it and this is on a website. The word from a different religion, region is being imposed on us forcefully, it should be debated,” Satish Jarkiholi demanded.

20221109-114803