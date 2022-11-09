INDIA

Hindu word origin row: K’taka Cong leader apologises

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday apologised for his comments on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’.

“One of my statements has turned into a controversy. It has been distorted and spread. I am taking back my statement so that it should not create confusion among people. I apologise if it has caused pain to anyone,” Jarkiholi stated in his letter written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I have mentioned that Hindu word came from the Persian language while giving a speech on Oct 6. How did it come to India? I have also stated that in many books it is quoted that the meaning of the word Hindu is dirty. And, I have also pressed for a debate in this regard,” Jarkiholi stated.

“My speech was based on research in Wikipedia, books, dictionaries and writings of historians. The vested interest forces are trying to project me as an anti-Hindu. There is a well planned conspiracy to defame and cause harm to me. I request CM Bommai to conduct an inquiry against people who are creating trouble and the above quoted facts,” he said.

20221109-203201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will Tharoor’s Antony ‘Chettan’ turn out to be his nemesis?

    First year of lockdown won’t change global air pollution: Study

    Delhi HC declines to stay order asking IMA chief not to...

    Equipment change helps Lahiri claim his best finish on PGA Tour...