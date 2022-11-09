Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday apologised for his comments on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’.

“One of my statements has turned into a controversy. It has been distorted and spread. I am taking back my statement so that it should not create confusion among people. I apologise if it has caused pain to anyone,” Jarkiholi stated in his letter written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I have mentioned that Hindu word came from the Persian language while giving a speech on Oct 6. How did it come to India? I have also stated that in many books it is quoted that the meaning of the word Hindu is dirty. And, I have also pressed for a debate in this regard,” Jarkiholi stated.

“My speech was based on research in Wikipedia, books, dictionaries and writings of historians. The vested interest forces are trying to project me as an anti-Hindu. There is a well planned conspiracy to defame and cause harm to me. I request CM Bommai to conduct an inquiry against people who are creating trouble and the above quoted facts,” he said.

