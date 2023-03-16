INDIALIFESTYLE

Hinduism can survive only if Hindus claim identity with pride: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called upon Hindus to take pride in their identity.

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural function of Shiva Charitra programme at Belagavi in Karnataka, Sarma said: “Every Muslim will claim that they are one. Likewise, Hindus must also tell say they are Hindus with all pride. Only then will the Sanatana dharma (religion) survive. The thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj could be found everywhere.”

Sarma, a prominent face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said: “This land has tolerated rulers like Aurangzeb. This land had given birth to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who could stand up to him. The communist historians claim that the entire India was under the control of Aurangzeb. That story is false. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was hundred times braver than him.”

He further said that “modern India is under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Modern India manufactures its own vaccines,” he said while also praising the Army of ‘modern India’.

“PM Modi has dreamt of Nav Bharat where it will stand with its poor. All of us should stand with him,” he said, adding: “India will emerge as Vishwa Guru under PM Modi. India can’t be Nav Bharat with the madrasas. New thoughts and pro-development thinking are needed.”

