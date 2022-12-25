BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Hindujas do a Messi in RCap bid

NewsWire
0
0

Hinduja offer of Rs 9,000 crore cash upfront trumps Torrent bid of just Rs 4,000 crore cash and the balance to be paid to lenders in three equal instalments in year 3/4/5 with zero interest.

The objective of the IBC Code is to maximise value for creditors. As such, the Hinduja bid is best of execution compared to Torrent as it has no requirement of sharing security as the CoC will be concerned with any dilution of current security.

In repeated Supreme Court judgements, it has been held that maximisation of value is a key factor in any plan approval by CoC.

The only resolution done for a financial services company under special powers of RBI Section 227 was DHFL which was won by Piramal Group.

In that case Adani Group, which was not even a resolution applicant, was admitted by CoC as it offered highest value to the Piramal bid.

Legal observers see Torrent’s move to stall the RCap resolution and buy the company to the detriment of creditors who will be denied Rs 9,000 crore cash upfront. As such, Torrent’s move, legal references claim could be a poison pill for the creditors undermining the IBC process.

20221225-134601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Retail inflation slides to 6.77% in October

    Indian CV sector to log volume growth

    SAT stays SEBI’s ban on Kishore Biyani from securities market

    Divestment-bound Air India’s H1FY22 net loss rises over 43%