INDIA

Hindus allowed to appeal for survey of Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow

NewsWire
The court of additional district judge-I (ADJ-I) Prafull Kamal has allowed Hindu litigants to appeal in a lower court for a survey of the Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow.

The ADJ court quashed the contention of Muslim litigants that the case is not maintainable.

The Hindu litigants had claimed that the Teele Wali Masjid was ‘Lakshman Teela’ constructed by Lakshman, younger brother of Lord Ram.

The court of additional civil judge (junior division) will hear the case on February 17.

Lawyer Hari Shankar Jain had filed this case in the civil court in Lucknow in 2013, seeking a survey of the mosque. The case has been pending since then.

Muslim litigants had challenged the case in the court of an additional district judge, stating that it is not maintainable.

“The court of additional district judge has permitted Hindu litigants to appeal in the lower court for survey of Teele Wali Masjid,” said Madhu Sen, a lawyer who represented the Hindu litigants, along with another lawyer Shekhar Nigam.

During the hearing of the case, the Hindu litigants urged the court to allow a survey of the mosque campus, especially the area that was allegedly annexed by the mosque committee in 2013 by erecting a boundary wall.

