Hindus, Muslims urge Ayodhya verdict to be respected

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) A key meeting organised by Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ahead of the Ayodhya verdict on Tuesday saw senior representatives from the Hindu and Muslim side urge that the verdict of the apex court should be respected.

The meeting, held at Naqvi’s residence, was attended by RSS joint secretary Krishna Gopal and former BJP organising secretary Ram Lal, along with Muslim influencers.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Mahmood Madani, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Kamal Farooqui, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and others from the Muslim side were present.

Representatives from both the communities urged that the verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, set to be delivered before November 17, should be respected.

Naqvi told the meeting that “unity in diversity is our cultural commitment”, and that it is the collective responsibility of all sections of society to protect this strength of unity.

Naqvi also stressed on the importance of dialogue between the representatives. “Now that we have had this meeting I am sure the nation will accept the verdict with peace and harmony,” he is quoted as saying.

Kalbe Jawad, prominent Shia cleric, lauded Naqvi’s efforts to maintain harmony and assured that lessons of unity in diversity would be propagated through the mosques.

He also hoped that another meeting would be held before the Ayodhya verdict with more members from Hindu side.

“Everyone in the meeting in unison agreed that the verdict will strengthen the nation and its brotherhood,” BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said.

