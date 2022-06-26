HipHop/R&B girl group XG have announced they will perform live for the first time. This will take place on YouTube on June 29, the release date of XG’s second single, ‘Mascara’.

A watch page was added to XG’s YouTube channel titled ‘XG Mascara Live Stage’.

A teaser video for this live performance has also been released.

Fans from all over the world have been eagerly awaiting XG’s live performance since their debut in March, so this is definitely one to watch.

XG’s first live performance, “XG Mascara Live Stage’, will be broadcast on June 29 at 17:30 Japan time. The music video will be released on the same day.”

A teaser for XG’s second single, ‘Mascara’ drew an excited reaction from fans. We can’t wait for the energy and dynamism XG will bring to the world this time round.

