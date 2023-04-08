ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Hip-hop girls group XG drop ‘Shooting Star’ remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

Hip-hop/R&B girls group XG have released their third single ‘Shooting Star’ remix featuring American rapper Rico Nasty.

The original track ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Song Chart (R&B) in 18 regions, as well as Spotify’s ‘Viral Top 100’ in 46 regions, including global, US, UK, Japan and Korea.

Two songs, ‘Shooting Star (Bars Remixx FEAT. RICO NASTY)’ and ‘Shooting Star (Chill Remixx),’ have been released as remixes.

‘Shooting Star (Bars Remixx FEAT. RICO NASTY)’ features American rapper Rico Nasty, who has been gaining attention for ‘Smack a B***h’, ‘Poppin’ and her collaboration with Doja Cat on ‘Tia Tamera’.

‘Shooting Star (Chill Remixx)’ is a reinterpretation of the original Hip-hop/R&B song in the trance and chill-out genre, with a dreamy, relaxed atmosphere.

XG are a seven member Hip-hop/R&B girls group consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya and Cocona.

Additionally, in May, XG will perform at the Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival; a large-scale music festival hosted by 88rising at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City.

They will also take part in KCON 2023 Japan, one of the world’s largest Korean culture festivals. This will be XG’s first appearance at the event.

