ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

HipHop girl group XG release teasers for their second single ‘Mascara’

NewsWire
0
0

HipHop/R&B girl group XG have unveiled stunning teasers for their second single ‘Mascara’, which will drop on June 29.

XG is a septet consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya and Cocona. On March 18, they became the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. The group’s name, “XG”, stands for “Xtraordinary Girls”.

Starting with Jurin, the leader of XG, concept photos and teasers for each XG girl have been released since the 1st of this month. For the first single, Tippy Toes we were treated to the girls dressed all in black, portraying a sleek and powerful image. ‘Mascara’ switches up the vibe, with a new look that gives the girls a new, glamorous and sophisticated look.

After exploding onto the scene with their debut single ‘Tippy Toes’, XG’s second single looks set to push the girls even further, with a whole host of videos being released before the launch to support the stunning single and music video.

‘Mascara’ stands as an anthem for the next generation – emboldened with confidence and compassion. ‘Mascara’ evokes strength, unity, and the bonds of friendship. The bold defiance in the line “don’t mess with my mascara” captures the fresh and fearless spirit of XG.

20220615-172606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oscar Winner Asgar Farhadi indicted for plagiarism

    Ashley Judd injured in Congo, gets shifted to facility in South...

    Kevin Spacey asks judge to quash Anthony Rapp sexual assault lawsuit

    Christopher Walken to play Emperor Shaddam IV in ‘Dune 2’