Hiphop girl group XG releases performance video for third single

Hiphop girl group XG has released their performance video for their third single, ‘Shooting Star’.

The song has gained over 12 million views in the two weeks since its release and has charted in 25 regions on the YouTube charts, including No. 1 in the UK, Canada and Japan, No. 3 in the US, and No. 1 on the worldwide music video trend ranking ‘Music Videos Trending (worldwide)’.

The performance video for ‘Shooting Star’ was released on January 25. While the previous performance video for ‘Mascara’ was shot in an abandoned factory, ‘Shooting Star’ takes place on a stage with glowing lights and a starry ceiling, to give the feeling of outer space.

On March 8, XG is set to make appearances on KBS 2TV’s ‘Music Bank’, MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core’, the SBS show ‘INKIGAYO’, Mnet’s ‘M COUNTDOWN’, Arirang TV’s ‘SIMPLY K-POP’, MBC’s M ‘SHOW CHAMPION’ and many other popular Korean music TV programmes.

In addition to Korean music shows, XG has also appeared on popular US radio stations such as ‘iHeartRadio’ and ‘WiLD 94.9’, as well as the US YouTube channel REACT with over 20 million registered users, the Hindustan Times, a major newspaper in India, NYLON Manila in the Philippines, and many other international media.

