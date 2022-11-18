High-powered girl group XG have come out with a new rap video featuring their four members.

On Friday, a video entitled ‘[XG TAPE #2] GALZ XYPHER (Jurin, Harvey, Maya and Cocona)’ was posted to YouTube.

The video features individual performances from XG’s rappers: Jurin, Harvey, Maya and Cocona, with each of their own different beats and original lyrics.

The video will feature four samples, containing lyrics in English, Japanese and Korean – all in an unrivaled performance that is uniquely XG.

XG are a seven-member HipHop/R&B girl group consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya and Cocona.

