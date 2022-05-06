The hiring activity in India registered 38 per cent growth (on-year) in April and worst-hit sectors like travel and hospitality and retail owing to two years of the Covid-19 pandemic bounced back with over 100 per cent hiring activity, a new report showed on Friday.

The education sector also grew at a phenomenal pace indicating a strong demand for talent.

Other sectors such as real estate, insurance, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) registered a significant jump in hiring activity in comparison to the last year, according to the ‘Naukri JobSpeak Apr’22 Index’.

“The new financial year has witnessed a strong sentimental uplift when it comes to hiring activity across all parts of the country. These are good signs indicating that the nation is on the path to economic recovery,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

Furthermore, industries like auto/auto ancillary, telecom/ISP and FMCG also observed a positive hiring growth.

Among metros, Mumbai (+63 per cent) registered the highest growth in demand for new talent across this month as compared to April 2021.

Delhi (+47 per cent), Pune (+38 per cent), Kolkata (+38 per cent), Chennai (+34 per cent) and Hyderabad (+32m per cent) also remained positive.

In non-metros, a positive hiring sentiment is observed with Coimbatore leading the race once again by showing a strong growth trajectory at +63 per cent in April.

Other cities such as Jaipur (+50 per cent), Vadodara (+32 per cent), Kochi (+24 per cent), and Ahmedabad (+22 per cent) also maintained positive hiring momentum, the report said.

Demand for professionals across all experience bands remained steady in April 2022, with freshers (0-3 years) witnessing the highest growth of +52 per cent compared to a year ago.

