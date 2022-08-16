INDIA

His name and story behind it earns respect for Swathanthran

NewsWire
0
0

What is it to be born on August 15, 1947, none knows it better than now 75-year-old Swathanthran. On Monday, he was basking in glory as it was his birthday that he and his family will remember for a while.

Swathanthran is not at all a strange name, however, each time his two children or his wife when asked about his name, people are startled to know, why he was named like that.

“It was just the other day I went to collect medicines for my father at a government clinic. The person who gave me the medicine asked me how come such a name. And (after knowing the reason) the person said ‘hats off’ to his (Swathanthran’s) parents who decided to name him like that,” Swathanthran’s daughter Sukanya who works in a Central government organisation told IANS.

Swathanthran said that his parents – Narayana Reddiar and Janaki Ammal, after their marriage in around 1922, migrated from Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) to the state capital city suburb of Nedumangad, where he lives with his wife Ananda Lekshmi, who has to do most of the explaining on why such a name.

“All become very happy when they get to know that since he was born the day India got Independence, he was named like that,” said a beaming Ananda Lekshmi.

“We are basically farmers and that was our principal vocation. Once after reaching here my father started a wholesale trading business. He also had a few cows. I was born on August 15, 1947, and my parents did not have to think much to give me a name, and that’s how I came to be known as ‘Swanthanthran’,” said Swanthanthran, who is leading a happy and contented retired life.

When asked if it (the name) helped him in any manner, with a laugh he said, “though it did not get me any rewards, however, I get a lot of respect.”

For almost four decades he worked with a leading textile firm in here in the state capital.

On Monday, it was a bonhomie when the entire family all dressed in a green T-shirt got together not just to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence but also to celebrate Swanthanthran’s birthday.

20220816-051201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unacademy lays off 150 employees from its PrepLadder team

    Bihar BJP leaders face terror threat, security enhanced

    Property dealer shot dead in Delhi

    Amarinder conniving with Akalis, BJP: Punjab CM