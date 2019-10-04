Historic day for sports in India: Modi on NBA Games

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the ongoing NBA India Games as a “historic day for sports in India and India-US relations.”

NBA teams Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers are on a pre-season tour of India. The first of the two games was played at the NSCI Dome here on Friday while the second match is currently underway.

“Yesterday was a historic day for sports in India and India-USA relations. Mumbai hosted the first ever @NBA match played in India. The game between @Pacers and @SacramentoKings was a treat for sports lovers. Congratulations to both teams for a riveting contest. #NBAIndiaGames (sic.),” Modi tweeted on Saturday.

“Basketball is very popular among our youth. The @NBA matches set the stage, or rather set the court for greater linkages in sports. I hope more youngsters pursue basketball and also contribute to the Fit India Movement. #NBAIndiaGames,” he added.

The first match was played in front of 3,000 kids from 70 schools who are part of the Reliance Foundation’s NBA programme. The second match is being played in front of a sold out audience.

–IANS

rkm/arm