‘Historic foreword to democratic theory’: Stalin on SC freeing Rajiv assassination convicts

Welcoming the Supreme Court on Friday freeing all the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin termed the judgment a “historic foreword to democratic theory”.

He said that the judgment underlined the fact that Governors nominated to their posts should not sit on the resolutions passed by governments elected by people.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister pointed out that it was during the regime of his father M. Karunanidhi as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu that led to the commuting of death sentence of Nalini to life sentence.

He said that the DMK has been consistently favouring the release of all the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case while in power as well as in opposition. He said that the release of A.G. Perarivalan was the first victory and the Supreme Court judgment releasing all the six convicts including Nalini was the second victory.

Stalin said that this was the victory of the strong legal battles undertaken by the state government since the DMK assumed office and added that this was a victory for all people working for protecting human rights.

