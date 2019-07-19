Historic polls in FATA, says Pak PM’s media advisor

Islamabad, July 20 (IANS) Pakistan has held polls for the first time for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly seats in the erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Terming the polls historic, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani said that these elections will help bring peace in the resgion.

Durrani tweeted in the day and wrote that “the sacrifices of the tribal people are no secret” and urged people to cast their vote, calling it their best chance to choose their leaders”.

Sixteen districts went to the polls on Saturday. A total 285 candidates are in the fray. Out of these 201 are Independents. As many as 1985 polling booths were set up for these polls.

