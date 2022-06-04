ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Historical drama ‘Nayika Devi’ granted tax-free status in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

The Gujarati historical drama film ‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ has been declared tax-free in Gujarat.

The CMO Gujarat officially tweeted that since the film keeps up with the cultural heritage of the state and illustrates the heroism of Patan’s Rajmata Nayika Devi and her bravery in defeating Muhammad Ghori, it has been granted tax exemption by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Speaking of which, the producer of the film, Umesh Sharma, said, “The film is made for people’s knowledge and to introduce them to who Nayika Devi was and what her contribution is towards the country. And therefore, this film merited being tax-free so that more and more people could watch it.”

“We are grateful to Gujarat’s government and CM Shri Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel for taking all our requests into consideration and making Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen free of tax. We can’t thank you enough,” he added.

The film stars Khushi Shah as Queen Nayika Devi and Bollywood actor Chunky Panday as Muhammad Ghori. The film, helmed by Nitin G, features music by Parth Thakkar with Chirag Tripathi penning the lyrics.

The film has been produced by Umesh Sharma, under the banner of A Tree Entertainment.

20220604-154803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ram Charan on working with director Shanmugam: ‘I’m having a fanboy...

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul enjoy Saturday dinner date with Akansha Ranjan

    Ankita Lokhande: I was never a good actor, you keep learning

    Bipasha Basu has ‘prayers for all’ during these testing times