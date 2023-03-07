INDIA

History-sheeter fires at police team in Coimbatore

NewsWire
0
0

A Coimbatore police team on Tuesday were fired upon by a history-sheeter and murder accused while being taken for evidence gathering.

The criminal, identified as Sanjay Raja, is an accused in the murder of R. Sathyapandi on February 12. The murder was committed in full public view, and Raja had surrendered before the Egmore court a week ago. He was remanded to police custody and was brought to Karattumedu, Coimbatore to recover a pistol about which he told the police that he had hidden it there.

Immediately after taking out the pistol from the hiding place, he fired at the Sub Inspector, but the officer dodged and escaped unhurt. Another policeman fired at the history-sheeter on his legs and brought him down. He was arrested and taken to the Coimbatore Medical College hospital for treatment of his bullet injury in the left knee.

Sources in Coimbatore Police told IANS that it was a miraculous escape to the police team and suspect that the criminal would have deliberately brought the team to his hiding place to take out the pistol and fire at the personnel.

A senior officer told IANS that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

20230307-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alia Bhatt: I want to be part of the process behind...

    Vedanta’s iron ore unit launches campaign on environmental conservation measures

    Sanju Samson’s shot selection sometimes lets him down: Sunil Gavaskar

    NSE fraud case: CBI arrests Anand Subramanian