A Coimbatore police team on Tuesday were fired upon by a history-sheeter and murder accused while being taken for evidence gathering.

The criminal, identified as Sanjay Raja, is an accused in the murder of R. Sathyapandi on February 12. The murder was committed in full public view, and Raja had surrendered before the Egmore court a week ago. He was remanded to police custody and was brought to Karattumedu, Coimbatore to recover a pistol about which he told the police that he had hidden it there.

Immediately after taking out the pistol from the hiding place, he fired at the Sub Inspector, but the officer dodged and escaped unhurt. Another policeman fired at the history-sheeter on his legs and brought him down. He was arrested and taken to the Coimbatore Medical College hospital for treatment of his bullet injury in the left knee.

Sources in Coimbatore Police told IANS that it was a miraculous escape to the police team and suspect that the criminal would have deliberately brought the team to his hiding place to take out the pistol and fire at the personnel.

A senior officer told IANS that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

