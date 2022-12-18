A history-sheeter was killed in a police encounter on Sunday.

The encounter took place in Fatehgarh between police personnel from Special Operations Group (SOG) and the history-sheeter.

According to reports, Kayamganj Inspector-in-charge along with SOG and surveillance in-charge team were checking at Tedi Kaun intersection where they got the information that the known history-sheeter, identified as Devendra a.k.a. Pinku, was coming on his two-wheeler.

The police team tried to stop him for interrogation but the criminal started firing on the police personnel.

In retaliatory firing by the police, Pinku suffered injuries and was rushed to Kayamganj Community Health Center from where he was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Farrukhabad.

The accused was declared dead by the doctor on being brought to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Pinku was booked under 19 criminal cases in past and there was also a prize money of Rs 25000 on him.

As per the police, Pinku was wanted in the murder of Ramvtar Gupta, retired Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kasganj, in 2016.

In 2019, he was allegedly accused of kidnapping and killing Farrukhabad Kotedar, Ram Naresh Tiwari.

