INDIA

History-sheeter killed in UP encounter

NewsWire
0
0

A history-sheeter was killed in a police encounter on Sunday.

The encounter took place in Fatehgarh between police personnel from Special Operations Group (SOG) and the history-sheeter.

According to reports, Kayamganj Inspector-in-charge along with SOG and surveillance in-charge team were checking at Tedi Kaun intersection where they got the information that the known history-sheeter, identified as Devendra a.k.a. Pinku, was coming on his two-wheeler.

The police team tried to stop him for interrogation but the criminal started firing on the police personnel.

In retaliatory firing by the police, Pinku suffered injuries and was rushed to Kayamganj Community Health Center from where he was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Farrukhabad.

The accused was declared dead by the doctor on being brought to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Pinku was booked under 19 criminal cases in past and there was also a prize money of Rs 25000 on him.

As per the police, Pinku was wanted in the murder of Ramvtar Gupta, retired Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kasganj, in 2016.

In 2019, he was allegedly accused of kidnapping and killing Farrukhabad Kotedar, Ram Naresh Tiwari.

20221218-161805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Chikoo’ actor Lakshay Khurana: Body shaming needs to stop

    Water woes in MP: 2 dead, many sick after drinking contaminated...

    Security lessons from Ukraine war: Is India prepared to counter state-sponsored...

    Magnificent Jewels Auction