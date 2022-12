A man died after being hit by a train at Rupohihat in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place at the Rowmari area in Rupohihat when the man was crossing the tracks to reach the other side of the road. In the process, he was hit by a Guwahati-bound train.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

