Hit by truck, tractor driver dies after falling from Loni flyover

New Delhi 28 July (IANS) In a fatal accident, a 45-year-old tractor driver died after his tractor trolley carrying cement was hit from behind by a speeding truck early on Tuesday morning at the Loni Gol Chakkar flyover in North East Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar. The truck driver also received injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

The collision was so impactful that the grill of the flyover broke down and the tractor dangled down from the flyover grill.

The driver of the tractor, Pappu, was declared brought dead at the hospital while 35-year-old truck driver Khurshid Ahmed has been admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

‘The driver of the tractor died after he fell down from the flyover because of the collision impact. A case under proper sections of the law has been registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station and investigation has been taken up,’ said a senior police officer.

According to the police, in the early hours on Tuesday, a tractor loaded with cement was going towards Bhajanpura from Ghaziabad. As the driver reached the Loni roundabout flyover, a speeding truck hit the tractor from behind. The police had to use a crane to pull the tractor up.

Just after the accident, a passerby informed the police and immediately both the drivers were taken to the hospital where Pappu was declared brought dead, while Khurshid was admitted with injuries.

Traffic too was affected for a brief period on the stretch from Bhopura towards Bhajanpura due to the accident. The deceased tractor driver was a native of Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh. He lived in Loni area of Ghaziabad and is survived by his wife and children.

