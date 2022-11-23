In what seems like a case of life imitating art, the trailer of Adivi Sesh starrer ‘HIT: The Second Case’ reminds one of the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi. In an eerie similarity, the latest trailer of ‘Major’ fame, Adivi Sesh’s upcoming movie depicts the exact same crime.

The coincidence of a film that was written a year ago releasing within a week of such a gruesome real life tragedy, is surreal.

The mention of the name “Shraddha” in the trailer sends further chills down the spine.

‘HIT 2’ is the second instalment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu’s ‘HIT’Verse. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022. As the release date fast closes in, the makers delighted movie lovers with the thrilling trailer on Wednesday.

The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the journey of a cool cop, Krishna Dev (KD) who comes across a terrifying case. In the trailer, KD mocks criminals as “bird-brained” and then he finds himself solving a gruesome murder that has shaken the entire city.

KD’s life, love, job, and everything else are all intertwined in this, with the stakes getting sky-high. Will KD be able to solve the case, for example? Will he be able to track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime?

Adivi Sesh made his Hindi film debut with ‘Major’. Apart from being critically acclaimed and tasting box office success, the film has been selected by 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a Hindi language film.

In response to netizens’ requests, the makers of ‘HIT2: The Second Case’ are strongly considering a release for a Hindi version by the end of December.

The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.

