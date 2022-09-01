SPORTSGOLF

Hitaashee edges one shot ahead of Sneha with one round to go in 11th leg of WPGT

NewsWire
0
0

Hitaashee Bakshi, already a two-time winner this season, landed a late eagle on the 14th hole and carded 4-under 68 to grab a one-shot lead over Sneha Singh, the first-round leader, in the 11th Leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

Local Hyderabad star Sneha Singh, looking for her first win as a pro, was hit by a double bogey on the par-5 seventh, as she carded 2-under 70 and dropped to second place.

Hitaashee (69-68) is now seven-under 137 and Sneha (68-70) trails her by one shot at the scenic Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club.

Hitaashee birdied first, sixth and 11th and then eagled the 14th to go five-under for the day. A dropped shot on 16th pulled her back by one but she is still one clear of the field.

Sneha had a birdie on third and then had a bogey on fourth to become even par. A double bogey on seventh was followed by a birdie on ninth and she turned in one-over 37. Birdies on 11th, 14th and 17th helped her recover lost ground and card 70 to be placed second.

Pranavi Urs (70-71) with four birdies and three bogeys in a round of 71 lurks behind at 3-under 141 but the four-time winner this season is capable of a low score on the final day to turn the tables on the leading duo.

Pranavi, seeking a fifth title of the season, is tied third alongside Nayanika Sanga (69-72). Nayanika, who was cruising with a fine 3-under for the front nine, stumbled with three bogeys in a matter of five holes on the back nine. She did recover slightly with a birdie on the 17th.

The next three spots are occupied by amateurs Keerthana R Nair (70-72), Heena Kang (71-72) and Vidhatri Urs (72-72), who are fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Khushi Khanijau (77-68) made a huge nine-shot improvement from the first to the second round, and is tied eighth with Seher Atwal (70-75). Shweta Mansingh (69-78) is tenth.

The cut fell at 9-over 153 and 19 players will play the third and final round.

20220901-190002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat Open Golf: M Dharma, Ranjit Singh and Kapil Kumar tied...

    Back from injury, Pranavi shoots 6-under to take lead in 7th...

    Pranavi shoots career best 65, but Gaurika leads by 3 in...

    Baisoya leads by four shots in J&K Open golf