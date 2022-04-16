Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who is playing the role of Param Singh Gill in the TV show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ reveals about learning to be calm on sets from Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

He says: “I had a great experience working along with Nawazuddin sir. He is an inspiration to most of the actors. I’m glad to get the opportunity to shoot along with him for the first season of ‘Sacred Games’. I have seen how he stays calm and lost in himself on the sets. And looking at him even I started to be calm on sets. It is always great to have luck to work with people like him, director Anurag Kashyap sir, casting director Mukesh Chabbra.”

He continues: “I remember another day, Anurag sir with his assistant director Smrutika was planning the shot in the morning. I went to him and greeted, and watched them composing the shot. It really helped me learn technicalities.”

Hitanshu, who earlier also featured in shows like ‘Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ and ‘Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai’ shares how Kubbra Sait’s appreciation for him was encouraging.

He adds, “I totally loved the way Nawazuddin sir, Jatin Sarna and others performed. They were so real, like in the moment. I remember actress Kubbra Sait shouted, praising my performance while shooting, It was really encouraging. Though I played a small role but had a bigger learning experience being part of the project.”

Hitanshu will be seen in upcoming mythological show, ‘Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala’.

