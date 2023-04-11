ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hitesh Bharadwaj: ‘Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Ekam in the show ‘Udaariyan’, shared that even though the TV industry has evolved over the years, actors still face the issue of getting stereotyped on screen. However, Hitesh feels that he is fortunate as he got an opportunity to play different roles.

He said: “Since I started my career in 2012, I played different characters. And, all these years I have been working and tried living every new character in a way that I became them so that no one can typecast me even if they want to.”

Hitesh has also worked in ‘Is Mod Se Jate Hain’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, ‘Confessions’, ‘Jane Kyu De Yaron’, among others.

He further talked about his character, Ekam and the kind of response he is getting from the audience.

“It’s not necessary that every time people appreciate but we should take it in a positive way. Recently, when I went to the set, 10-12 girls from nearby village were waiting for the last two hours to meet Ekam. They said how much they like me. Such a thing has never happened in my life,” shared the actor.

He added that he never got such a love and support before. “I have never seen so much love, felt speechless. I also felt good and motivated. The makers have created a good character and I feel gratitude for it,” he concluded.

Produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, ‘Udaariyan’ airs on Colors.

20230411-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Theatrical trailer of Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Don’ released

    ‘Pathaan’ makers to offer tickets at flat Rs 110 across Indian...

    Tanvi Azmi: At home I tend to create a lot of...

    Akshay Kumar shares what truly makes him feel like a hero