Hittingmachine: Sara packs cool punches in new video

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a video of herself packing a few cool punches.

Sara on Saturday took to Instagram to share a video of herself. In the clip, the actress can be seen kickboxing. “It’s the weekend… time for my kind of punch,” Sara captioned the image.

On the acting front, Sara, who made her debut with ‘Kedarnath” and was last seen opposite Ranveer Singh in “Simmba”, has two films lined up.

Her next release is Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film opposite Karthi Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s “Coolie No.1”, which is slated to open on May 1 2020.

“Coolie No. 1” is a remake of Dhawan’s 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

–IANS

dc/vnc