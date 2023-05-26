An active associate of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, army and CRPF from Cherji in Kishtwar district, police said on Friday.

Police said that police in Kishtwar received inputs about involvement of Mohd Yousaf Chouhan, resident of Chhar Cherji, Kishtwar in terror related activities and a case was registered accordingly.

Subsequently, SSP, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal deputed teams of police, along with army and CRPF, arrested the accused and, on his disclosure, recovered a Chinese grenade from Cherji area.

“In this regard, major search operation has been launched in Cherji, Chicha and Padyarna area so that active terrorists of the district are nabbed and further leads into the case are developed,” police said.

