Hizbul terror module busted in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 11 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on the basis of a specific intelligence input busted a terror module of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in North Kashmir’s Kupwara on Monday night and arrested a terrorist with four of his associates.

Police said acting on information about cross-LoC smuggling of a large quantity of weapons, their storage by the terror associates of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and their delivery to active terrorists, a joint operation was carried out on Monday evening by the police, Army and the CRPF.

The joint operation culminated in the apprehension of one local terrorist Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat of the Hizbul Mujahideen. One AK-47 rifle and one 9 mm Chinese pistol with magazines were recovered from his possession during the search operation.

“Working on an input, a terror module was busted on Monday evening. A joint operation was launched by the Police and the Army in Lolab area in which a local terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen from Lalpora was arrested. One AK-47 rifle and 9 mm Chinese pistol has been recovered, Shriram Ambarkar, SSP Kupwara said.

The terror associates who were apprehended for their involvement in smuggling weapons for the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Kohli, Nizam Din Gujjar and Abdul Qayoom Gujjar.

Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that these terror associates had established contacts with terrorist commanders Reyaz and Amjad, both hailing from Bandipora.

Police said further investigation to ascertain all details of their smuggling activities is going on, on the basis of technical evidence.

