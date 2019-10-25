HK govt rejects Britain’s six-monthly report on Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Oct 31 (IANS) The government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday rejected a six-monthly report on Hong Kong published by the British government and reiterated that foreign governments should not interfere in any form in the internal affairs of the HKSAR.

The HKSAR has been exercising “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Basic Law, said a spokesman for the HKSAR government in response to the recent British report covering from January to June in 2019.

The “one country, two systems” principle has been fully and successfully implemented and the HKSAR government will continue to implement the principle resolutely in accordance with the Basic Law, the spokesman added.

The spokesman also noted that safeguarding human rights and freedoms is a constitutional duty of the HKSAR government and the HKSAR government attaches great importance to human rights and freedoms and is determined to safeguard them.

In terms of the social unrest that has gripped Hong Kong for the past few months, he said some of the protests and public order events became violent and illegal incidents, causing damage to district and community facilities as well as injury to members of the public.

To cope with the situation, the police have been exercising restraint and have been carrying out enforcement actions in strict accordance with the law, as the purpose of the police’s enforcement is to protect life and property of the public, bring offenders to justice and restore public order as soon as possible, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Complaints Council is conducting a fact-finding study on the handling of large-scale public order events since June, including corresponding actions by the police, to ascertain the facts and will prepare a report, which is to be made public, the spokesman added.

–IANS

rt/