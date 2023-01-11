BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

HLL pays Rs 122.47 cr as dividend to Health ministry for FY 2021-22

HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a mini-ratna public sector enterprise under Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, on Wednesday paid a dividend of Rs 122.47 crore to the Health Ministry for financial year 2021-22.

Expressing happiness at the record turnover of Rs 35,668 crore and a profit before tax of Rs 551.81 crore of HLL during the financial year 2021-22 and appreciating their support during the pandemic, Mandaviya said, “HLL has played an important role in the procurement and distribution of emergency medical supplies supporting the Union Health Ministry for Covid- 19 pandemic management. As a nodal agency for procurement and supply of emergency medical items for COVID-19 pandemic management, it has enabled real time management of the crisis”.

HLL Chairman & Managing Director Beji George presented the cheque to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in presence Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS(HFW) at a function held at Nirman Bhavan, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said that though PSUs were established with great vision, their performance has not always been satisfactory.

Expressing concerns over sustainability of PSUs, he pointed out that “financial discipline and responsible behaviour are key aspects for the sustainability of PSUs.”

Dr Pawar also congratulated HLL for their achievement and lauded its efforts during the pandemic. HLL was incorporated on March 1, 1966 to produce contraceptives to support Government’s family planning programme.

While focusing and expanding the core areas like reproductive healthcare, HLL diversified into other healthcare segments like hospital products, hospital infrastructure management, medical equipment procurement consultancy, diagnostic services, retailing of pharmaceuticals etc.

