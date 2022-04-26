A terror module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district with the arrest of three terrorist associates, police said on Tuesday.

“In Kulgam, police busted a terror module of proscribed outfit HM by arresting three terrorist associates involved in the case pertaining to the killing of a Panch, namely Mohd Yaqoob Dar, son of Gh Mohd Dar, resident of Kulpora Kulgam, at his native village on March 2.

“Weapon used in the killing of the Panch including one pistol, eight pistol rounds and two grenades were recovered from their possession,” police said.

Police said during the course of investigation, it was learnt that active HM terrorist Farooq Ahmad Bhat, resident of Cheki Desend Yaripora, had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target the Panchayat members of Kulgam.

“On their directions, he identified the target and further gave directions accordingly to active terrorist namely Raja Nadeem Rather, son of Ab Rehman Rather, resident of Ashmuji, to execute the terror act with the support of their associates namely Nasser Ahmad Wani, son of Bashir Ahmad Wani, resident of Srandoo, Adil Manzoor Rather, son of Manzoor Ahmad Rather, resident of Ashmuji, and Majid Mohd Rather, son of Gh Mohd Rather, resident of Malipora Mirbazar. The directions included to conduct reccee of the Panch’s presence, arrange transport and provide logistics to execute the terror act,” police said.

All the three associates were arrested.

Police said during further investigation, involvement of one more person – Idrees Ahmad Dar, resident of Kulpora, Kulgam has surfaced. He was also part of the crime and is still at large and reportedly joined the terrorist ranks.

“It is pertinent to mention that the said module is linked with already busted HM terror module involved in the killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir, son of Mohd Abdullah Mir, resident of Audoora Kulgam on March 11. Both the busted modules were received directions from their HM handlers based in Pakistan,” police said.

Police said further investigation of the case is in progress and more arrests and recoveries are also expected. Besides, efforts are on to neutralise the active terrorists behind this heinous crime.

