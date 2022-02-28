HMD Global unveils 3 budget Nokia phones with Android 11 Go

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, has unveiled three budget devices in its C-series with Android 11 Go.

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 that kicked off in Barcelona, Spain on Monday, HMD Global also expanded its range of Nokia-branded earbuds and headphones.

The three affordable budget devices are the Nokia C21 Plus, Nokia C21, and Nokia C 2nd Edition.

The 6.5-inch Nokia C21 Plus comes with a Unisoc SC9863A chipset, two rear cameras, splash/dust resistance and a microUSB connector (instead of USB Type-C).

The device offers 2GB-4GB RAM, 32GB-64GB of internal storage and a battery capacity of 4,000 or 5,050mAh.

It also comes with a headphone jack and FM radio.

Nokia C21 has a 3,000mAh battery with a charging speed of just 5W.

The Nokia C 2nd Edition has a smaller 5.7-inch display, 1GB-2GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 2,400mAh battery.

All new C-series phones are all 4G LTE devices running Android 11 (Go edition).

Nokia C21 Plus will be available from a starting price of 119 euros, Nokia C21 from 99 euros and Nokia C2 2nd Edition from 79 euros in select markets from April.

HMD also showcased Nokia Go Earbuds2 + that offers environmental noise cancellation, sweat and splash resistance and up to 24 hours of playtime.

The Nokia Go Earbuds2 + come in black and white and are available now in select global markets at 39 euros.

