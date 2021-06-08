Hyundai Motor India’s philanthropic arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), on Tuesday handed over critical oxygen products to the Delhi government for further distribution to hospitals in the national capital.

HMIF handed over 40 high-flow nasal oxygen machines, 40 BiPaP machines and 10 ventilators to the Delhi government.

“Under the Hyundai Cares 3.0 initiative, project ‘Back to Life’ ensures the expedited procurement and delivery of critical oxygen products to help provide immediate relief across most affected states and cities in India,” HMIF said in a statement.

According to the statement, under the relief initiative, HMIF has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment.

At present, HMIF has been dispatching relief materials to hospitals across most affected states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana and New Delhi, the company said.

–IANS

