Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday launched the new 2021 CBR650R and CB650R in India priced at Rs 8.88 lakh and Rs 8.67 lakh, repectively.

According to the company, the new models will make their way to the Indian market through the ‘Completely Knocked Down’ (CKD) route.

“649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine is tuned to create pure enjoyable in-line four-cylinder performance, with the classically fast ‘pick-up’ through the rev range and hard-hitting, high-revving top end,”

The engine produces max net power of 64 kW. This is arrived at the rate of 12,000 rpm with max net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 rpm.

“Both models come with assist or slipper clutch that eases upshifts and manages hard down changes. The assist mechanism reduces the clutch lever operating load, and the slipper mechanism reduces rear wheel hopping due to sudden engine braking caused by downshifting improves ease of handling and provides a more comfortable and smooth ride.”

“The 4-1 side swept exhaust has been designed to deliver a spine-tingling roar as revs climb.”

