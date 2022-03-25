INDIA

Hoax bomb threat triggers panic at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital

A hoax bomb threat made to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 38 triggered panic which disturbed the operation of the facility.

According to the police, an anonymous call was made to the hospital call centre’s landline on Thursday at around 12.15 p.m., warning of a bomb inside the premises.

Once the hospital authorities were alerted, the bomb squad along with a fire tender were rushed to the spot. Upon inspection of the hospital, the authorities did not find explosives of any kind.

The complainant Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director of the hospital, told the police that an unknown caller threatened from his mobile that “Apke Medanta Mai Terrorist Attack Ho Sakta Hai”, “Bomb Rakh Diya Hai”.

Due to this call, the situation became tense and disturbed the functioning of the hospital.

It is still unclear who made the anonymous phone call and why.

“An investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts are on to track the caller,” the police said.

Based on a complaint by Gupta, an FIR was registered at the Sadar police station under Sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

