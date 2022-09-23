SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh slams airline for charging extra for handling "goalkeeper baggage"

Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Friday took to social media to slam a domestic airline for charging him extra for handling his goalkeeper bag which has a 41-inch hockey stick.

“FIH allows me to play with a 41-inch hockey stick, but @indiGo6E never allow (sic) me to carry anything over 39-inch. What to do? Pay extra Rs 1500 for handling the goalkeeper bagged. #loot,” the 34-year-old goalkeeper said in a tweet on Friday evening.

Sreejesh, a member of the Indian team that bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year and was adjudged the Goalkeeper of the Year in the FIH Star Awards for 2011, also tweeted a receipt given by Indigo for his flight from Bangalore to Kochi in his native Kerala.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has represented the country for over a decade and has recently been nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Year Award for 2022 also, in the second year in running he has been picked for his brilliant performance under the bar for the Indian team.

