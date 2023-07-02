Hockey India on Sunday announced financial assistance to district and state member units to improve the standard of tournaments held at the grassroots level.

As part of its commitment towards the ‘Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan’ programme, Hockey India has disbursed a grant of INR 2 lakh each to all its state member units. This initial grant will aid the district units under their purview in meeting their deliverables and complying with the necessary guidelines.

In addition to the initial grant, Hockey India will further sanction INR 1 lakh each to respective state member units upon successful completion of competitions by their respective district units. This additional funding serves as an incentive for state member units to support and guide their district units effectively.

Hockey India will additionally provide grants of INR 10 lakh each to respective state member units that successfully conduct state-level championships and ensure the organisation of district championships in their state in the calendar year 2023.

Furthermore, all district units must conduct district-level Championships in line with the General Tournament Guidelines issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The completion of these tournaments will be a prerequisite for the state member units to be eligible for the aforementioned grant.

Hockey India recognises the crucial role played by the district units in fostering the sport’s growth at the grassroots level. Therefore, an additional incentive of Rs. 20,000 will be provided to each district unit upon successfully completing their district unit compliances and organising the district championships.

Expressing that this financial assistance will be a shot in the arm for districts and states to conduct tournaments, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “This is perhaps the first time that a non-cricket National Sports Federation is sanctioning financial assistance directly to district associations.

“This initiative reflects Hockey India’s commitment towards promoting hockey at the grassroots level. By providing financial support to State and District Units, we aim to facilitate compliance, encourage participation, and foster the overall development of the sport. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of these financial grants in communities across the country,” he said.

Further adding to the President’s views, Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “The substantial financial assistance is part of Hockey India’s continuous efforts to nurture and strengthen the sport of hockey at all levels.

“Earlier, Hockey India had also distributed hockey equipment in various states as part of the ‘Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan’ program. By empowering State and District Units, Hockey India aims to build a robust foundation for the sport’s future and create a conducive environment for the growth of aspiring players,” he added.

