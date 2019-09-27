Hockey: India eves hold Great Britain to 1-1 draw

Marlow (England), Sep 29 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team played out a 1-1 draw against Great Britain in the second match of their Tour of England here on Sunday.

Lalremsiami scored the equaliser for India in the 32nd minute after Great Britain took an early lead.

India were out of the blocks quicker, and earned a pair of penalty corners within the first two minutes, but Maddie Hinch in Great Britain’s goal was at hand to ensure India didn’t take the lead.

Soon it was Great Britain who reciprocated, winning a penalty corner from a swift attack. Despite a smart save by the Indian defence, an infringement meant the hosts were awarded a penalty stroke, which was duly converted in the 8th minute, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Much like the first quarter, it was World No. 9 India who again took the initiative early in the second period, winning a penalty corner and forcing a save out of Hinch again. As the game wore on, India kept causing problems for the Great Britain defence but were unable to breach their goal. The teams went into half-time separated by the one goal.

In the third quarter, India finally made their quick-fire starts pay. Lalremsiami finished off a sweeping attack to score and draw them level in the 32nd minute. With both teams locked at a goal apiece and all to play for, the game opened up. Neither defence caved though, as the teams went into the final quarter tied at 1-1.

India pushed for the winner in the final period, controlling possession and creating more circle penetrations than the hosts, but were unable to create clear opportunities to score. In the final minutes, they had a succession of penalty corners, but in the end Hinch and her defence proved too much as the teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

India will play Great Britain in their third match of the tour on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (IST).

