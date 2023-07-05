Setting in motion the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL), the committee chaired by president Dilip Tirkey convened, here on Wednesday.

The HIL committee took cognizance of the financial model proposed by the commercial agency Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd and also discussed the prospects of featuring eight franchises for the Men’s HIL and four teams in the women’s format of the lucrative League.

Crediting HIL as one of the most impactful initiatives by Hockey India which catapulted the Indian Men’s Team success over the years, including the historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Hockey India is steadfastly working towards a successful financial model that will not only help in the resumption of the League but will also ensure its sustainability.

Divulging about their plans basis the meeting held, HIL chairman and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “Today the Committee reviewed the financial projections and agreed on a sustainable financial model proposed by the commercial agency who made an elaborate presentation before the Committee. This proposal will be further reviewed by the Hockey India Executive Board next month (10th August) where we will take a decision on its implementation.”

“We understand the importance of the HIL which gave immense exposure to our players and has helped in elevating their performance in international hockey. Likewise, we believe the women’s HIL will have a positive impact on bringing desirable results in world hockey. Members of the Committee were pleased with the presentation today and I am happy that we are now moving in the right direction,” added Tirkey.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who was also part of the HIL Committee meeting, expressed his delight over the progress made in reviving the league.

“We are going step-by-step in this regard and while we are eager to relaunch the league, we want to ensure a sustainable plan is put in place. The commercial agency has proposed a few financial models today. Hockey India’s endeavour is to hold a bigger League that is beneficial to all stake holders particularly the players and the vision is to ensure global viewership,” Singh stated.

2023070534269