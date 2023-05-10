Hockey India on Wednesday named the 18-member Indian Junior Women’s Team for the prestigious Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 scheduled to begin from 2nd June in Kakamigahara, Japan.

The Indian Junior Women will be up against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A during the group stage while Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia. The Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 is a crucial event for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team as the top three nations from the tournament will qualify to the FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

India’s campaign will be spearheaded by Captain Preeti while Deepika has been named the Vice Captain. Goalkeepers Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari have been named in the squad along with defenders Mahima Tete, Preeti, Neelam, Ropni Kumari and Anjali Barwa. The midfield consists of Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur and Manashri Narendra Shedage.

India’s forward line will see the experienced Mumtaz Khan, Vice Captain Deepika and Deepika Soreng lead the charge along with newcomers Annu and Sunelita Toppo.

Speaking about the team and the campaign, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “It wasn’t easy to select the 18 players for the Junior Asia Cup. The group of players are on par with each other but I think we selected a strong team for the Junior Asia Cup. There is lots of talent in India and it’s great that these young players get a chance to show themselves on the international stage.”

“With Junior World Cup qualification at stake we know we will have to compete every second but I’m excited to see where this team can go,” she added.

India will begin their campaign against Uzbekistan on June 3 followed by a match against Malaysia on June 5. They will take on Korea on June 6 followed by a match against Chinese Taipei. The Semis will be held on June 10 while the Final will be played on June 11.

Indian Junior Women’s Team:

Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari,

Defenders: MahimaTete, Preeti (C), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa,

Midfielders: Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manashri Narendra Shedage,

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Deepika (VC), Deepika Soreng, Annu, Sunelita Toppo

