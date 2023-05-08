SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Hockey India names 20-member women’s team for Australia Tour

Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member women’s team for a three-match series against Australia to be held in Adelaide from May 18.

India will also play two games against Australia ‘A’. The tour will be part of the team’s preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The team for the Australia tour will be led by ace goalie Savita Punia, who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award. She will be ably assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as vice-captain.

Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur. Midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.

Speaking about the team selection, chief coach Janneke Schopman said: “We are excited to have international exposure again after 2 intense training blocks. Australia are a formidable opponent that loves to play attacking hockey with speed.

“It will be a great test for us, and we will endeavour to match their speed on offence while maintaining our defensive ground.”

India will face Australia on May 18, May 20, and May 21, and Australia ‘A’ on May 25 and May 27. The Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all five games.

