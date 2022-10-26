After a two-week break following the National Games, which saw the top Indian Women’s Hockey players turn up for their respective state teams, the Indian Women’s Hockey Core group have reported back in SAI, Bengaluru for a four-week National Coaching Camp which concludes on 26th November.

The National Camp is focused on preparing for the FIH Women’s Nations Cup scheduled to be held in Valencia, Spain from 11th December 2022. The FIH Women’s Nations Cup is an important fixture in the international calendar as it brings in a system of promotion-relegation, where the champions will be promoted to the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League’s 2023-2024 season.

The Core Group includes Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Reet, Mahima Chaudhary, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokar, Vaishali Phalke, Ajmina Kujur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Rani and Beauty Dungdung.

Mumtaz Khan, Sushma Kumari and Kushboo are also part of the camp and will be undergoing rehab.

The selection trials for the upcoming FIH Nations Cup will also be held during the four-week National Camp. The Indian team grouped in Pool B will battle it out against Canada, Japan and South Africa while Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain are grouped in Pool A.

Speaking about the importance of the National Camp, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “The next four weeks is quite important for us as we will go through all the aspects of our game that needs to improve before we take on these strong teams in the FIH Nations Cup.”

“It will certainly be a challenging competition as all teams will come with a goal to qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League by winning this tournament. For us, a place in the Pro League is critical as it gives us great exposure playing alongside some of the top teams in the world as we prepare for important events like the Asian Games and the Paris Olympics. The players very well understand the importance of Nations Cup and are ready to give their 100 per cent in our preparations.”

