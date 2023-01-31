SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Hockey India names junior women’s team for South Africa tour

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian junior women’s team for the South Africa tour, which is set to begin from February 14.

The Indian team led by Preeti as captain and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal as vice-captain, will play a series of matches on the tour between February 17th and 25 against South Africa junior women’s hockey team and South Africa A team.

India’s forward line includes Deepika Soreng, Deepika, Sunelita Toppo, Madugula Bhavani, Annu, and Taranpreet Kaur. In the midfield, Jyoti Chhatri, Manju Chorsiya, Hina Banu, Nikita Toppo, Hritika Singh, Sakshi Rana, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal have been given the opportunities.

Preeti, Jyoti Sing, Neelam, Mahima Tete, and Mamita Oram constitute Indian’s defence line-up on the tour.

Apart from the 20 players, Aditi Maheshwari, Anjali Barwa, Edula Jyothi, and Bhumiksha Sahu have been named as the four reserve players in the squad.

“The tour is a good opportunity for us to test our young batch of talented players and give them the right kind of exposure. It is important for us to ensure that we continue to give ample playing opportunities to players who are showing signs of progress. We hope to achieve good results on the tour,” said chief coach Janneke Schopman.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Kurmapu Ramya, Madhuri Kindo

Defenders: Preeti (Captain), Jyoti Singh, Neelam, Mahima Tete, Mamita Oram

Midfielders: Jyoti Chhatri, Manju Chorsiya, Hina Banu, Nikita Toppo, Hritika Singh, Sakshi Rana, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (Vice-Captain)

Forwards: Deepika Soreng, Deepika, Sunelita Toppo, Madugula Bhavani, Annu, Taranpreet Kaur

Reserve Players: Aditi Maheshwari, Anjali Barwa, Edula Jyothi, Bhumiksha Sahu

