Hockey India on Thursday named the 18-member Indian junior men’s hockey team for the upcoming men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, set to be held in Salalah, Oman from May 23 to June 1.

This will be a qualifying event for the forthcoming FIH Junior Men’s World Cup in Malaysia this December and will see India grouped in pool A along with nemesis Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei while Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan are grouped in pool B.

The Indian junior men’s team features an experienced mix of players who have in the past played the previous edition of FIH Junior World Cup in 2021 held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha as well as in 10th Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 where India clinched the title.

Uttam Singh has been named the captain with Boby Singh Dhami as the vice-captain of the squad.

Mohith HS and Himwaan Sihag have been named as goalkeepers while Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali and Yogember Rawat will form India’s defence.

The midfield will see the experienced Vishnukant Singh who had a fantastic outing during the recently-held FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela. He will be joined by Rajinder Singh, Poovanna CB, Amandeep and Sunit Lakra while Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Lalage, Uttam Singh, Sudeep Chirmako and Angad Bir Singh have been named in the forward line.

“We have a fairly experienced team with some of the players also having made their Senior debut in the recent tournaments. Winning the Sultan of Johor Cup was a big motivating factor and the team is very well prepared for this tournament,” said Indian junior men’s coach CR Kumar, in a media release.

“We have gone through two preparatory and two competition cycles which have helped the players gain the right amount of exposure. With the Senior team also based out of the same camp here at SAI, Bengaluru, we were able to get ample experience playing matches against them. The team is upbeat and we look to finish on the top,” he added.

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohith H S, Himwaan Sihag

Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Yogember Rawat

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Poovanna C B, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra

Forwards: Boby Singh Dhami (VC), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Lalage, Uttam Singh (C), Sudeep Chirmako and Angad Bir Singh

20230504-175201