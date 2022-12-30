SPORTSHOCKEY

Hockey Madhya Pradesh clinch KIYG 2022 (Men’s Under 18) Qualifiers title

NewsWire
0
0

Hockey Madhya Pradesh showed nerves of steel to defeat the Hockey Association of Odisha 6-5 in a thrilling final to clinch the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Mens Under 18) Qualifiers title, here on Friday.

Hockey Haryana claimed third place in the competition with a win against Hockey Jharkhand in the 3rd/4th place match.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh dominated the final from the start, claiming a dramatic 6-5 win against Hockey Association Of Odisha. Zameer Mohammad (3′, 6′, 22′) was the star of the final, scoring a hat-trick for the winning side.

Ali Ahmad (7′), Mohammad Zaid Khan (35′) and Captain Ankit Pal (58′) contributed to the victory as well, scoring one each. On the other hand, Anmol Ekka (15′), Paulus Lakra (17′), Deepak Minz (30′), Akash Soreng (45′) and Anmol Ekka (54′) found the back of the net for Hockey Association Of Odisha.

“We put in a lot of hardwork and it paid off in the final. Our players played brilliantly against a top side like Hockey Association Of Odisha. We were not under any kind of pressure before the match and executed our plans to perfection on the pitch to win the trophy,” said Hockey Madhya Pradesh coach Devki Nandan Kushwaha after the win in the final.

In the 3rd/4th place match earlier in the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Jharkhand 2-0 to finish on the third. Amandeep (32′) and Roshan (36′) scored goals for Hockey Haryana.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Association Of Odisha, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand have qualified for the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

20221230-225405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian hockey official Rabbi Roshan passes away

    Argentina tour great opportunity to plan for Tokyo: Harmanpreet

    On Mother’s Day eve, Indian athletes say moms the best motivators

    Want to imbibe qualities of players like Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima...