Hockey nationals: Rohit scores seven as Haryana thrash Assam 21-1

Hockey Haryana rode on seven goals by Rohit to thrash Assam Hockey 21-1 in the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 here on Thursday.

The tournament witnessed high octane action on Day 2 as the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Association of Odisha too registered big wins.

In the first match of the day in Pool G, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu ran out 4-0 winners against Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Sundarapandi (33′, 59′), Dinesh Kumar (3′) and Saravana Kumar (40′) delivered the goals for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

It was Hockey Haryana that laid down the marker with a 21-1 victory over Assam Hockey in Pool H.

Rohit (17′, 19′, 22′, 32′, 38′, 39′, 47′) led the charge with seven goals to his name, followed by Deepak (5′, 55′, 59′), Pankaj (12′, 55′), Prince (27′, 28′), Deepak (34′, 46′), Pankaj (44′, 52′), Mohit (36′, 50′) and Pardeep Rana (57′), who all added to the score sheet with their efforts. Mohd Salman Khan (34′) pulled one goal back for Assam Hockey.

In the second Pool H match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha emerged with a convincing 10-0 win against Goans Hockey.

Captain Sudeep Chirmako (38′, 52′, 55′, 57′) led from the front with four goals, while Amandeep Lakra (45′, 49′), Prajukt Nag (9′), Rajin ‘andulna (31′), Anugr’h Kujur (47′) and Matiyas Dang (59’) also chipped in with goals.

